Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.