Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
