Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

