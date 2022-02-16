Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.