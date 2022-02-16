 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert