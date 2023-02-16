The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
