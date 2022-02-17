Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
