Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West.