Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
