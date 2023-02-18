Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Cool and dry this weekend, but risks to agriculture are increasing.
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. You may want…
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…