Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.