Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.