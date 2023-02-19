Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Cool and dry this weekend, but risks to agriculture are increasing.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…