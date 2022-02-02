Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.