Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
