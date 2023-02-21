Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.