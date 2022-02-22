Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
