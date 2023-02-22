Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
