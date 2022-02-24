 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

