Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
