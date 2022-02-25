 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert