Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM EST.