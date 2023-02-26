Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.