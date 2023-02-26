Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures hit the 80s in February for only the 6th time on record
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
Cool and dry this weekend, but risks to agriculture are increasing.