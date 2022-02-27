Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
