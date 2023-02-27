Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
