It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
