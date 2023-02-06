Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
