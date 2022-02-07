Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
