Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
