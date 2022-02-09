Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.