Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:35 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 d…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperat…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in th…