Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
