Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.