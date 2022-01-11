 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert