Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
