Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Roanoke, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

