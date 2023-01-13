 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Roanoke, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

