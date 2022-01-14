Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear…
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Exp…
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.
This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The…