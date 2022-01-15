Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
