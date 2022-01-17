 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Roanoke, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

