Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.