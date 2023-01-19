Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. The fore…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies t…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cris…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The a…