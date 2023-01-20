Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Don't get your snow hopes up just yet for this weekend and next week in the Roanoke region.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
