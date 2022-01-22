 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

