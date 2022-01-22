Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.