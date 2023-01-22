It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
