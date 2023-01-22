 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

