Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Don't get your snow hopes up just yet for this weekend and next week in the Roanoke region.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
