Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.