Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted lo…
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We…
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…