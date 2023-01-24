Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Don't get your snow hopes up just yet for this weekend and next week in the Roanoke region.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
