Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted lo…
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degre…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Snow may mix in late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be jus…