Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted lo…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…