Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.