Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
