Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

