Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

