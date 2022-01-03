 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

