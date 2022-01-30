Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.