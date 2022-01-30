It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees…
Ice temporarily closed a stretch of road from Starkey Road to Chaparral Drive.
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will se…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Generally fair. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke people should be prepared for tem…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degre…