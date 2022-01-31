The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
