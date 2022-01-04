Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

